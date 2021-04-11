News

Danville: Victim loses thousands via Smart TV scam

by Bay City News Service / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 11, 2021, 5:59 pm
A person lost thousands of dollars recently when scammers exploited the person through the person's Smart TV, Danville police said Friday.

Police said the victim launched the Amazon app on their TV and received an error message and a phone number to call for service.

When the victim called the number, he or she was told to download the QuickSupport and Cash App programs, according to police.

When those were installed, the criminals assumed control of the victim's phone via the QuickSupport app and stole thousands of dollars through money-transfer apps Cash App and Zelle, police said.

Usually when a customer is experiencing technical problems, he or she will be sent a code, according to police. With the code, the customer can check online for the nature of the problem.

Amazon will not ask customers to download payment apps, police said.

