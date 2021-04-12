News

Danville PD accepting applications for Police Citizens Academy

Multi-week program offers behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 12, 2021, 3:20 pm 0
Danville residents interested in learning more about local law enforcement can soon participate in the Danville Police Citizens Academy, a multi-week course that provides residents with an inside view of the department.

The program was placed on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but town staff say that with Contra Costa County continuing to ease health restrictions, police will be once again able to hold classes with safety protocols put in place.

Set to tentatively return for a spring session on April 28, the course will provide a behind-the-scenes look at local law enforcement procedures, covering topics such as K-9 operations, traffic enforcement, investigations, crime scene processing, special weapons and tactics (SWAT), firearms and patrol procedures.

Town staff say the program is expected to be largely virtual with the possibility for in-person classes, however with changing restrictions based around the pandemic, the format of the class is still being formulated.

Residents interested in learning more or submitting an application to participate in the academy, can visit the town's website.

Residents with specific questions about the program can also contact Lt. Jason Ingrassia at 314-3700 or [email protected]

