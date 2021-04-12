San Ramon: Council to talk 2021 Tri-Valley legislative framework

The 2021 Tri-Valley legislative framework is set to be the main topic of conversation during the San Ramon City Council meeting Tuesday, where city officials will discuss how they can best collaborate with neighbors to advocate for the region's needs at the state level.
An annual document that adapts based on the needs of each community, the framework seeks to advocate for the common interests held by Tri-Valley communities, with this year's framework focusing on seven key issues -- the highest priority of which revolve around COVID-19 relief and affordable housing, according to city staff.
"While each jurisdiction has its own perspective on how to best meet the needs of its local residents and business communities, there are areas of overlap, which allows for collaboration and advocacy that can strengthen the voice of the Tri-Valley," deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski said.
As a part of the framework, local communities will agree on legislative focus areas that create clearly defined areas of interest among the cities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon and the town of Danville. The overarching objective is to retain and promote local control and decision-making authority when it comes to laws and regulations.
It also lists specific legislation that communities are recommended to support, oppose or watch.
According to Spedowfski, the other priority issues for the framework advocate for transportation, economic development, public safety/mental health, public infrastructure and fiscal sustainability.
The San Ramon City Council's regular meeting is set to be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (April 13). Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 964 9915 2020.
To comment during the video conference, participants will need to sign into the Zoom meeting and click the "Raise Your Hand" button or dial "*9" if calling in by phone. Residents who do so will be logged as wanting to comment and will be unmuted when it is their turn to speak. As always, speakers will have up to three minutes to leave their comments.
In other business
* In recognition of some environmental holidays that are coming up, council members also plan to issue a series of proclamations recognizing April 17 as Arbor Day and the week of April 19-24 as Earth Week.
* During a special meeting held prior to the start of its regular meeting, the council is set to meet for a budget workshop for the fiscal year 2021-22.
The budget workshop will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, residents can view on YouTube or Zoom using Webinar ID 952 9665 7720.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.