San Ramon: Council to talk 2021 Tri-Valley legislative framework

The 2021 Tri-Valley legislative framework is set to be the main topic of conversation during the San Ramon City Council meeting Tuesday, where city officials will discuss how they can best collaborate with neighbors to advocate for the region's needs at the state level.

An annual document that adapts based on the needs of each community, the framework seeks to advocate for the common interests held by Tri-Valley communities, with this year's framework focusing on seven key issues -- the highest priority of which revolve around COVID-19 relief and affordable housing, according to city staff.

"While each jurisdiction has its own perspective on how to best meet the needs of its local residents and business communities, there are areas of overlap, which allows for collaboration and advocacy that can strengthen the voice of the Tri-Valley," deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski said.

As a part of the framework, local communities will agree on legislative focus areas that create clearly defined areas of interest among the cities of Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton and San Ramon and the town of Danville. The overarching objective is to retain and promote local control and decision-making authority when it comes to laws and regulations.

It also lists specific legislation that communities are recommended to support, oppose or watch.