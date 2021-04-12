San Ramon police arrest teens after armed robbery at Pleasanton house

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Pleasanton home on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood on Arthur Drive, off Hopyard Road near Ken Mercer Sports Park. Two Pleasanton residents, who had just returned home after shopping, were approached by two strangers dressed in dark clothing as they got out of their car, according to Pleasanton police Sgt. Marty Billdt.
One individual, who was armed with a gun, threatened the driver and demanded his wallet while the other person moved toward the passenger and stole her watch and groceries, according to Billdt.
The robbers ran toward a nearby vehicle, which had a getaway driver, and then fled the scene. Shortly after the encounter, one victim's credit cards were used at Target in San Ramon, resulting in fraud alerts via the victim's accounts, according to the sergeant.
San Ramon police officers soon obtained surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle, and then located the vehicle in question on Bollinger Canyon Road just after 2:30 p.m. and detained the three teenage occupants, Billdt said.
Officers allegedly found the victims' wallet, credit cards, watch and groceries inside the suspects' vehicle, along with a loaded firearm.
Officers placed the three individuals under arrest: Michael Walker III, 19, of Richmond; Raymond Davis III, 18, of San Pablo; and a 17-year-old boy whose city of residence wasn't revealed. The two adults were booked into Santa Rita Jail while the juvenile was booked at Alameda County Juvenile Hall, according to Billdt.
In a subsequent interview, Billdt said there was no evidence one way or the other at this point as to why the victims were targeted, including whether they had been followed home from the store.
on Apr 13, 2021 at 6:40 am
Great job by the police! This is yet another example of why San Ramon and Danville are constantly voted the safest places to live as we have fantastic police officers who are supported by the community and together we create a safe environment for all law abiding people. Don't let the media and ambulance chasing lawyers from Oakland peddle their false and misleading attacks on our police and our community. Thank you to our local police for risking their lives everyday to keep complete strangers safe from those outsiders who wish to do them harm.
on Apr 13, 2021 at 11:25 am
Agree with D’s comments.
on Apr 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm
I echo D's post.
on Apr 14, 2021 at 9:33 am
D called it! Thank you to our law enforcement officers. WE APPRECIATE YOU!!!