San Ramon police arrest teens after armed robbery at Pleasanton house

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Pleasanton home on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood on Arthur Drive, off Hopyard Road near Ken Mercer Sports Park. Two Pleasanton residents, who had just returned home after shopping, were approached by two strangers dressed in dark clothing as they got out of their car, according to Pleasanton police Sgt. Marty Billdt.

One individual, who was armed with a gun, threatened the driver and demanded his wallet while the other person moved toward the passenger and stole her watch and groceries, according to Billdt.

The robbers ran toward a nearby vehicle, which had a getaway driver, and then fled the scene. Shortly after the encounter, one victim's credit cards were used at Target in San Ramon, resulting in fraud alerts via the victim's accounts, according to the sergeant.

San Ramon police officers soon obtained surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle, and then located the vehicle in question on Bollinger Canyon Road just after 2:30 p.m. and detained the three teenage occupants, Billdt said.