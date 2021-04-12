News

San Ramon police arrest teens after armed robbery at Pleasanton house

Victims targeted by two robbers with gun after returning home from shopping, PPD says

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 12, 2021, 1:39 pm 4
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Pleasanton home on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Pleasanton police say this gun was found inside the vehicle of three suspects arrested in connection with an April 10 armed robbery in Pleasanton. (Photo courtesy of PPD)

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood on Arthur Drive, off Hopyard Road near Ken Mercer Sports Park. Two Pleasanton residents, who had just returned home after shopping, were approached by two strangers dressed in dark clothing as they got out of their car, according to Pleasanton police Sgt. Marty Billdt.

One individual, who was armed with a gun, threatened the driver and demanded his wallet while the other person moved toward the passenger and stole her watch and groceries, according to Billdt.

The robbers ran toward a nearby vehicle, which had a getaway driver, and then fled the scene. Shortly after the encounter, one victim's credit cards were used at Target in San Ramon, resulting in fraud alerts via the victim's accounts, according to the sergeant.

San Ramon police officers soon obtained surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle, and then located the vehicle in question on Bollinger Canyon Road just after 2:30 p.m. and detained the three teenage occupants, Billdt said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Officers allegedly found the victims' wallet, credit cards, watch and groceries inside the suspects' vehicle, along with a loaded firearm.

Officers placed the three individuals under arrest: Michael Walker III, 19, of Richmond; Raymond Davis III, 18, of San Pablo; and a 17-year-old boy whose city of residence wasn't revealed. The two adults were booked into Santa Rita Jail while the juvenile was booked at Alameda County Juvenile Hall, according to Billdt.

In a subsequent interview, Billdt said there was no evidence one way or the other at this point as to why the victims were targeted, including whether they had been followed home from the store.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon police arrest teens after armed robbery at Pleasanton house

Victims targeted by two robbers with gun after returning home from shopping, PPD says

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 12, 2021, 1:39 pm

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Pleasanton home on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood on Arthur Drive, off Hopyard Road near Ken Mercer Sports Park. Two Pleasanton residents, who had just returned home after shopping, were approached by two strangers dressed in dark clothing as they got out of their car, according to Pleasanton police Sgt. Marty Billdt.

One individual, who was armed with a gun, threatened the driver and demanded his wallet while the other person moved toward the passenger and stole her watch and groceries, according to Billdt.

The robbers ran toward a nearby vehicle, which had a getaway driver, and then fled the scene. Shortly after the encounter, one victim's credit cards were used at Target in San Ramon, resulting in fraud alerts via the victim's accounts, according to the sergeant.

San Ramon police officers soon obtained surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle, and then located the vehicle in question on Bollinger Canyon Road just after 2:30 p.m. and detained the three teenage occupants, Billdt said.

Officers allegedly found the victims' wallet, credit cards, watch and groceries inside the suspects' vehicle, along with a loaded firearm.

Officers placed the three individuals under arrest: Michael Walker III, 19, of Richmond; Raymond Davis III, 18, of San Pablo; and a 17-year-old boy whose city of residence wasn't revealed. The two adults were booked into Santa Rita Jail while the juvenile was booked at Alameda County Juvenile Hall, according to Billdt.

In a subsequent interview, Billdt said there was no evidence one way or the other at this point as to why the victims were targeted, including whether they had been followed home from the store.

Comments

D
Registered user
Danville
on Apr 13, 2021 at 6:40 am
D, Danville
Registered user
on Apr 13, 2021 at 6:40 am

Great job by the police! This is yet another example of why San Ramon and Danville are constantly voted the safest places to live as we have fantastic police officers who are supported by the community and together we create a safe environment for all law abiding people. Don't let the media and ambulance chasing lawyers from Oakland peddle their false and misleading attacks on our police and our community. Thank you to our local police for risking their lives everyday to keep complete strangers safe from those outsiders who wish to do them harm.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

MO
Registered user
Danville
on Apr 13, 2021 at 11:25 am
MO, Danville
Registered user
on Apr 13, 2021 at 11:25 am

Agree with D’s comments.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Niners/Warriors/A's
Registered user
San Ramon
on Apr 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Niners/Warriors/A's, San Ramon
Registered user
on Apr 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm

I echo D's post.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Kjgamble
Registered user
San Ramon
on Apr 14, 2021 at 9:33 am
Kjgamble, San Ramon
Registered user
on Apr 14, 2021 at 9:33 am

D called it! Thank you to our law enforcement officers. WE APPRECIATE YOU!!!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.