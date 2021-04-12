Staying Healthy: Avoid processed foods, Livermore cookbook author says

As she became more knowledgeable and began to discover what worked for her and her family, Smith began to blog about her eating and culinary journey at www.thewholesmiths.com, and in 2018 put together "The Whole Smiths Good Food Cookbook: Delicious Real Food Recipes to Cook All Year Long." It was endorsed by Whole30, a 30-day nutrition program that encourages eating more plants and healthy fats, and eliminating sugar, dairy and gluten.

"We started cleaning up our diet just because we wanted a better way to be doing things," she said. "We started doing paleo."

Smith, a Livermore resident, describes herself as a child of the '80s food culture, whose favorite food was bread and cheese. But she had bad allergies, adult acne and other health problems and thought perhaps she would feel better if she ate differently.

"All these different diets have made it so complicated for average people," she commented. "They are so hard to follow -- so we don't."

Cookbook author and blogger Michelle Smith says the best thing we can do for our health is eat foods that have minimal processing and are dense in nutrients.

Soon she saw the importance of finding a way for her active family -- husband Brad and daughters Teagan, 9, and Camryn, 11 -- to eat well while keeping preparation quick and easy. She said she designs her recipes with the average home cook in mind.

"In my 20s, I was in business development and startups and sales, and lived in San Francisco doing that, but I've always been a lover of food," she said. "Once the kids were born, I stepped out of the corporate work force."

"I was never really strict with that," Smith said, "but I'd been having far too much dairy, sugar and grains. Paleo helped me reset that ratio. Now I will eat healthy proteins, more fruits and vegetables and I might sprinkle it with a little goat cheese."

"We eat healthy but I do try to keep in mind the meals should be family friendly," she said. "I take things we like and know and incorporate the ingredients into healthy recipes."

Smith realizes people do not always have a lot of time to prepare meals or cater to each individual. Her latest cookbook has chapters of "five ingredients or less," "one-dish wonders" and "30 minutes or less."

"I am acutely aware of not demonizing any foods," she added. "We will have pizza or get ice cream to celebrate."

"Most of what we eat at home is very healthy, but I want them to learn to make choices," Smith said. "I present food not in terms of how it's going to make us look but how it's going to make us feel. We want to fill our bodies with food that fuels us."

Remove the eggplant from the oven and sprinkle the basil over the top, along with flaky sea salt, and serve.

Remove the sheet pan from the oven and top each slice with a generous spoonful of marinara sauce. Top with a slice of the mozzarella and a sprinkle of the Parmesan. Bake for an additional 10 minutes, until the cheeses have melted.

Once all of the eggplant slices have been coated, remove the hot sheet pan from the oven (make sure to use oven mitts!) and lay the coated eggplant slices on the pan in one layer. Return to the oven and bake the eggplant slices for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until they are lightly browned.

Dredge 1 slice of the eggplant in the eggs and let the excess run off. Immediately coat the eggplant all over in the flour-cracker coating. Set aside on a plate. Repeat with the remaining eggplant slices.

"Podcasts are rapidly becoming my passion. I love talking with all these experts," she said. "I just talked to Dr. Judson Brewer and his 'Unwinding Anxiety' program."

"It's lettuce and spinach, grass-fed ground beef, and sauteed onions in a bowl, like a burger salad," she said. "I focus on the quality of ingredients, too, and talk about that in the beginning pages."

Smith's new cookbook came out Dec. 29, "The Whole Smiths: Real Food Every Day," with the tagline, "Healthy recipes to keep your family happy throughout the week." It includes another family favorite, her version of a burger bowl.

"It is flavors we know and love," she said. "It all melts together really well."

Staying Healthy: Avoid processed foods, Livermore cookbook author says

Local blogger focuses on healthy recipes that work well in family kitchens