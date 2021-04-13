Registration open for Sumner Lovin' memorial bike ride

Volunteers at Danville-based nonprofit The Crayon Initiative have invited residents to sign up for the Sumner Lovin' memorial bike ride, which they say will be the "best bike ride of the year."
Set to be held on May 16 in honor of one of The Crayon Initiative's founding board members Steve Sumner -- who passed away last year -- proceeds from the race will benefit the nonprofit group that he dedicated so much of his time and energy toward.
"Steve was a wonderful family man, husband, father, and instant lifelong friend. He was a driving force on the board of The Crayon Initiative with his ready smile and generous spirit that lit up the entire community," The Crayon Initiative staff said. "In honor of him, we created the Sumner Lovin’ Bike Ride benefitting The Crayon Initiative, featuring one of Steve’s favorite activities, riding his bike."
There are several rides including the half-mile Kids Ride, three-mile Cruiser Ride, the 29-mile Advanced Ride and a virtual ride that residents can complete in their own locations.
Registration fee for the races range from $50 to $100 and includes a commemorative t-shirt and water bottle, lunch and ice cream.
In-person Sumner Lovin' memorial bike races will be held at Bishop Ranch 2700, 2700 Camino Road in San Ramon, on May 16 beginning at 9 a.m.
Residents can sign up for the event, or donate to The Crayon Initiative online.
Founded in 2015, the Crayon Initiative is a local nonprofit with a two-fold mission, to help protect the environment by collecting crayons that are bound to be thrown out where they will rot in a landfill and donate them to children's hospitals throughout the country.
Due to sanitation concerns, most restaurants are forced to throw out crayons that they provide to guests after a single use. Sent to landfills, these crayons turn into a toxic waxy sludge that pollutes the Earth and never fully biodegrade.
Instead of allowing that to happen, The Crayon Initiative asks restaurants to send them their old crayons, which are melted down, reformed and sent to children's hospitals throughout the country where they have the opportunity to be used.
As of Friday the group has collected 42,249,157 crayons and donated to 527,200 patients in all 50 states.
