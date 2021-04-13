Registration open for Sumner Lovin' memorial bike ride

Volunteers at Danville-based nonprofit The Crayon Initiative have invited residents to sign up for the Sumner Lovin' memorial bike ride, which they say will be the "best bike ride of the year."

Set to be held on May 16 in honor of one of The Crayon Initiative's founding board members Steve Sumner -- who passed away last year -- proceeds from the race will benefit the nonprofit group that he dedicated so much of his time and energy toward.

"Steve was a wonderful family man, husband, father, and instant lifelong friend. He was a driving force on the board of The Crayon Initiative with his ready smile and generous spirit that lit up the entire community," The Crayon Initiative staff said. "In honor of him, we created the Sumner Lovin’ Bike Ride benefitting The Crayon Initiative, featuring one of Steve’s favorite activities, riding his bike."

There are several rides including the half-mile Kids Ride, three-mile Cruiser Ride, the 29-mile Advanced Ride and a virtual ride that residents can complete in their own locations.

Registration fee for the races range from $50 to $100 and includes a commemorative t-shirt and water bottle, lunch and ice cream.