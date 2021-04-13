News

San Ramon: Police to host virtual town hall on mental health awareness

Presentation to review police responses, community resources

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Police Department is hosting a virtual town hall on mental health awareness on Wednesday.

Set to be held in recognition of April being Mental Health awareness month, the virtual presentation will include topics such as police involvement in mental health issues, resources available to community members and future plans for police responses.

In addition to the SRPD, the town hall will have speakers from Discovery Counseling Center and the Mental Health Evaluation Team.

The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday; residents can watch online on the city of San Ramon's Zoom.

