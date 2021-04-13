San Ramon Regional employees honored as Tenet Heroes

Two San Ramon Regional Medical Center staff have been honored by Tenet Healthcare as part of its annual recognition program and have been named Tenet Heroes for exemplary work within their communities.

San Ramon Regional's Patient Access Director Lorrie Moirano and registered nurse Julie Kinsch, Director of Infection Prevention and Control, received the honor for going above and beyond their daily job responsibilities, according to hospital staff.

“Julie and Lorrie have both inspired us through their actions to make a positive and meaningful difference in our community,” said Ann Lucena, CEO of San Ramon Regional. “We are grateful for Julie and Lorrie’s efforts, selfless nature and commitment to compassionate care particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to work alongside both of them.”

Hospital staff say Kinsch was recognized as a Tenet Hero for her dedication in helping lead the hospital through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, committing countless days and hours working to ensure that her patients and colleagues remained safe.

A 37-year veteran of Tenet and Conifer (a subsidiary of Tenet), Moirano was called out for exemplary dedication to ensuring that each patient's experience is a positive one, with hospital staff saying she "embodies warmth, teamwork and innovation."