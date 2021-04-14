2021 Administrators of the Year winners include eight from Tri-Valley

Eight Tri-Valley employees were among those recently honored as the 2021 Administrators of the Year for the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA) Region 6, which represents educational leaders from Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
The honorees were celebrated during a virtual ceremony on March 29, hosted by Fremont principal and vice president of Region 6 programs Pamela Hughes and Jacob Berg, Region 6 president and principal at Lydiksen Elementary School in Pleasanton.
More than 90 nominations were received this year; winners are recognized "for their achievements and their dedication to public education," according to the ACSA website.
During the online event, which lasted under 15 minutes and did not include comment from any of the winners, Hughes said "there's a lot of great work happening in Region 6," and both she and Berg thanked viewers for taking part in the awarding process that led up to that evening.
"Thank you everyone who took the time to write the nominations, and thank you everyone who took the time to score and choose the winners," Hughes said.
Among the winners of the 2021 ACSA Region 6 Administrators of the Year were Tri-Valley representatives:
Secondary Principal: Kevin Ahern, San Ramon Valley Unified School District
Middle Grades Principal: Lorianne Ventura, Dublin Unified School District
Central Office Administrator: Pam VandeKamp, Pleasanton Unified School District
Secondary Co-Administrator: Lauren Falkner, SRVUSD
Confidential Employee: Terri Saenz, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District
Personnel Human Resources Administrator: Keith Rogenski, SRVUSD
Student Services Administrator: Ed Diolazo, PUSD
Continuation/Ed Options Administrator: Erik Taylor, LVJUSD.
