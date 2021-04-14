Danville resident named president of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.

“From the outset, we made it clear that this appointment would be no ordinary ‘caretaker’ interim role. Don fully accepted the responsibility of overseeing Westminster College, even though the institution was in the midst of the pandemic, which presented unprecedented challenges for our college and every academic institution in the country,” Morton added.

“Don’s appointment reflects the board’s confidence in the job he’s done as interim president and in his vision for the college’s future,” said Board Chair Jim Morton, who became Board Chair in 2020 when Lofe became interim president.

Previously serving as the Board of Trustees Chair and then interim president at Westminster, Lofe was selected this month by the board to lead the 170-year-old liberal arts college on a permanent basis -- being chosen for the position in no small part due to his steady leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The board credited Lofe and his cabinet with developing a "First 100 Days" plan upon his ascension to his post as interim president. The plan evaluated campus-wide policies and established provisions to safeguard students, faculty and staff from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m honored and humbled by the confidence the college and the board have placed in me,” Lofe said. “The progress we have made during this challenging year is the result of everyone working together in so many ways. We are building an exciting and sustainable future for Westminster, and I invite all of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni to join with us to make this a reality. With the entire college community, my wife, Lorraine, and I very much look forward to this next phase of our Westminster journey together.”

The appointment will take effect July 1, 2021, and extend his initial term by at least two additional years from his interim agreement, through June 30, 2024. Lofe will also maintain his title as Chief Transformation Officer at the school and continue to serve on the board as an ex-officio member, which is consistent with historic practice for the role of the president, according to school staff.

Lofe was officially appointed interim president and chief transformation officer last year upon the retirement of former President Dr. Fletcher Lamkin, with school officials saying the appointment will provide continuity of leadership at Westminster.

The only national liberal arts college in Missouri to be included in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, the institution is in the top 15% of graduate earnings and boasts a 98% placement rate, while being ranked as a Forbes Best Value College.

“He’s making improvements that will enable Westminster College to continue its transformation, increase its enrollment, strengthen its curriculum, and enhance its operations, among other initiatives, all of which are creating a very bright future for Westminster,” Morton added.

“The college is thriving under Don’s leadership,” Morton said. “Freshman enrollment is up more than 25% for the current academic year, and freshman applications for Fall 2021 have increased an amazing 88%.”

Building on a past task force initiative at Westminster, Lofe has also placed a priority on inclusion, including reconstituting a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Steering Committee, aimed at enhancing opportunities for all members of the college community.

Lofe has also stressed transparency and open communication top priorities for his administration. Vice president for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty David Roebuck said, "(Lofe) has been genuinely interested in listening to faculty and supporting their efforts.

The plan was followed by new operating initiatives and educational protocols that were implemented using a hybrid format, including both virtual and in-person learning opportunities for students.

"Throughout his career, Lofe has held senior executive positions at public and non-public entities, including those in insurance, community lending, and other financial and mortgage-related service industries, both domestically and internationally. He was also a partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, specializing in financial services and private and public higher-education clientele," school staff said.

Danville resident named president of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.

Donald P. Lofe, Jr. to serve as 23rd president at 170-year-old liberal arts college