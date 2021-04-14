Walnut Creek: Private security guards charged with battery, illegal possession of tear gas in 2020 protest

Misdemeanor charges have been filed against two private security guards in connection with a protest last year outside the Planned Parenthood clinic in Walnut Creek, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced.

The charges stem from a protest last Oct. 13 by the group 40 Days for Life outside the clinic that was also attended by counterprotesters supporting Planned Parenthood.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Ishatpal Momi, 27, of Elk Grove, and Peter Reeves, 45, of Sacramento, were private guards hired by 40 Days for Life for security at the protest, and when the two sides got into a confrontation, they discharged their pepper spray canister at the opposing group.

They again used the cannisters minutes later as more counterprotesters arrived, the District Attorney's Office said, spraying four people in all.

The office said the pepper spray canisters used by Momi and Reeves were too large and violated state law, which only allows canisters of 2.5 ounces or smaller to be carried or used legally, officials said.