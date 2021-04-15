News

Contra Costa County libraries to reopen for limited services on April 26

'Grab and Go' services offer programing with safety protocols in place

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 15, 2021, 4:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Most community libraries in the Contra Costa County Library system, including in Danville and San Ramon, are set to reopen on April 26, for special "Grab and Go" services.

Image courtesy Contra Costa County Library.

Libraries will be open with limited occupancy and offer select services for the new program, which will ask patrons to limit their time in the library to no more than an hour and to abide by all health and safety protocols to help prevent potential spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am very excited that as we are beginning to see the light at the end of a very long tunnel, we are able to plan to transition to safely reopening our beloved libraries," said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. "While we aren't able to return to the way that we were before the pandemic began, we can begin to create a new normal experience for library users."

Available services as a part of the program include holds pick up, browsing for materials, copies and printing, account help and computer use for up to an hour.

For the safety of the public and library staff chairs and tables for reading and studying, study rooms, meeting rooms and in-person events will not be available as a part of the opening.

"We have made every effort to prepare the libraries to safely welcome the public back inside," County Librarian Alison McKee said in a statement. "The Grab and Go service and protocols put in place will allow our patrons to use the libraries in a way that provides a high level of service while also preserving safety."

County staff said the San Ramon and Danville libraries will operate at regularly scheduled hours.

