San Ramon Film Club to screen 'The Farewell' in monthly movie series

Movie lovers are invited to participate in the third event of the San Ramon Film Club, which for April's screening will feature the critically acclaimed comedy-drama "The Farewell."

Set to be hosted virtually whenever residents have the time to watch, the screening will be followed by local moderators Dave Owens and Patrick Gutierrez who will critically analyze the film alongside a special guest.

A comedy-drama film written and directed by Lulu Wang, "The Farewell" follows a Chinese-American family who, upon learning their grandmother has only a short time to live, decide not to tell her and set up a family gathering to visit with her before she dies.

For April's film club screening, Owens and Gutierrez will be joined by Marsha Cheung Golangco, the Tri-Valley’s own best-selling author, speaker and consultant.

An advocate for the sustainable green movement, Golangco is the author of a trilogy: "The Power of Feng Shui for Builders", "The Power of Feng Shui for Your Life" and "The Power of Feng Shui for Green Living."