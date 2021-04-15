News

San Ramon Film Club to screen 'The Farewell' in monthly movie series

Post-movie panel to feature local author Marsha Cheung Golangco

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 15, 2021, 4:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Movie lovers are invited to participate in the third event of the San Ramon Film Club, which for April's screening will feature the critically acclaimed comedy-drama "The Farewell."

Set to be hosted virtually whenever residents have the time to watch, the screening will be followed by local moderators Dave Owens and Patrick Gutierrez who will critically analyze the film alongside a special guest.

A comedy-drama film written and directed by Lulu Wang, "The Farewell" follows a Chinese-American family who, upon learning their grandmother has only a short time to live, decide not to tell her and set up a family gathering to visit with her before she dies.

For April's film club screening, Owens and Gutierrez will be joined by Marsha Cheung Golangco, the Tri-Valley’s own best-selling author, speaker and consultant.

An advocate for the sustainable green movement, Golangco is the author of a trilogy: "The Power of Feng Shui for Builders", "The Power of Feng Shui for Your Life" and "The Power of Feng Shui for Green Living."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Participants are encouraged to watch the film whenever they are able and then virtually meet with the moderators at 7 p.m. on April 25. Residents can watch the movie on the free streaming service Kanopy, using a Contra Costa County library card.

Register to receive a link to the conversation online at www.sanramonarts.org/virtual-film-club.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Ramon Film Club to screen 'The Farewell' in monthly movie series

Post-movie panel to feature local author Marsha Cheung Golangco

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 15, 2021, 4:19 pm

Movie lovers are invited to participate in the third event of the San Ramon Film Club, which for April's screening will feature the critically acclaimed comedy-drama "The Farewell."

Set to be hosted virtually whenever residents have the time to watch, the screening will be followed by local moderators Dave Owens and Patrick Gutierrez who will critically analyze the film alongside a special guest.

A comedy-drama film written and directed by Lulu Wang, "The Farewell" follows a Chinese-American family who, upon learning their grandmother has only a short time to live, decide not to tell her and set up a family gathering to visit with her before she dies.

For April's film club screening, Owens and Gutierrez will be joined by Marsha Cheung Golangco, the Tri-Valley’s own best-selling author, speaker and consultant.

An advocate for the sustainable green movement, Golangco is the author of a trilogy: "The Power of Feng Shui for Builders", "The Power of Feng Shui for Your Life" and "The Power of Feng Shui for Green Living."

Participants are encouraged to watch the film whenever they are able and then virtually meet with the moderators at 7 p.m. on April 25. Residents can watch the movie on the free streaming service Kanopy, using a Contra Costa County library card.

Register to receive a link to the conversation online at www.sanramonarts.org/virtual-film-club.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.