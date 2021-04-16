Deadline looms for SRVUSD students to enroll in Virtual Academy for 2021-22 school year

San Ramon Valley Unified School District students will be given the option to continue with remote learning for the start of the 2021-22 school year, but the deadline is fast approaching for families interested in doing so.

While district officials announced their intent for all students to return to full-time in-person instruction for the fall semester, they did note that they are cognizant of the fact some families may feel unsafe returning due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

To help these families, the SRVUSD will launch a Virtual Academy for students to continue with remote learning.

"The Board of Education and the district leadership team firmly believe that the educational needs of students are best met in-person, in the classroom, with their teacher; however, they also realize that a remote learning option may be the most prudent choice for some students/families given their medical or other extenuating circumstances," district staff said in a statement released Thursday.

Students are expected to return to their home school the following year, but through the Virtual Academy, they will meet five days a week online with a district teacher.