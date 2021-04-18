Contra Costa County launches walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hardest-hit areas

Contra Costa County officials announced Thursday that the county will begin offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible people who live and work in the county.

The county will operate multiple pop-up sites over the next several weeks with the California Office of Emergency Services, with the ability to administer 500 to 700 vaccines per day.

The first walk-in clinics will be placed in parts of the county that have been hardest hit by the pandemic like Richmond, Concord's Monument Boulevard corridor and parts of East County.

"We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible," Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia said in a statement. "That's why we are opening walk-in vaccination clinics in our hardest hit communities, especially communities of color. This effort helps us close the vaccine equity gap."

Previously, vaccine-eligible people in Contra Costa County had to request an appointment, and would only be able to schedule a vaccination appointment after county officials manually reviewed the request.