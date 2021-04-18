News

DeSaulnier confirms re-election bid in early announcement

Also: Congressman to talk voting rights, 'For the People Act' at virtual town hall this week

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 18, 2021, 5:20 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose 11th Congressional District includes Danville and Alamo, recently announced that he will be seeking a fifth term in 2022.

Local Rep. Mark DeSaulnier will be hosting a virtual town hall event on the "For the People Act" on April 21. (Contributed photo)

Some had questioned whether the longtime public official would run for re-election after his current term following his brush with near-fatal pneumonia (non-COVID) last year.

"I didn't know this, but my sons were told I had about a 10% chance of survival. So I want to tell you that a year later it is really good to be alive and I am all-in on the job that you have elected me to do, to represent you in the United States House of Representatives," DeSaulnier said in a video address on March 26 announcing his re-election efforts.

"For those people who think that I might have weakened my will through this experience or have lessened my desire to serve, I'm here to tell you that it hasn't. In fact it has recharged me, to want to do everything I can for the next two years I've been elected and beyond that," he added.

In other news, DeSaulnier is scheduled to host a town hall event on Wednesday, where he will also talk about voting rights alongside a special guest.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support DanvilleSanRamon.com for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

For the town hall event, DeSaulnier will be joined by U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), the author of the federal "For the People Act" -- an initiative by congressional Democrats aimed at combating voter suppression and protecting voting rights throughout the nation.

"With anti-voting rights bills being introduced and passed in states across the country, the need for federal legislation to safeguard this sacred right is more important than ever," DeSaulnier said in a statement. "The For the People Act (is) a Democratic initiative to protect voting rights, get dark money out of politics and crack down on corruption."

This will be DeSaulnier’s 129th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress and will be held live on Wednesday (April 21) at 10:30 a.m. on Congressman DeSaulnier's Facebook page.

Interested residents can RSVP, submit a question or request special accommodations by visiting DeSaulnier's website or calling 925-933-2660.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

DeSaulnier confirms re-election bid in early announcement

Also: Congressman to talk voting rights, 'For the People Act' at virtual town hall this week

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 18, 2021, 5:20 pm

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose 11th Congressional District includes Danville and Alamo, recently announced that he will be seeking a fifth term in 2022.

Some had questioned whether the longtime public official would run for re-election after his current term following his brush with near-fatal pneumonia (non-COVID) last year.

"I didn't know this, but my sons were told I had about a 10% chance of survival. So I want to tell you that a year later it is really good to be alive and I am all-in on the job that you have elected me to do, to represent you in the United States House of Representatives," DeSaulnier said in a video address on March 26 announcing his re-election efforts.

"For those people who think that I might have weakened my will through this experience or have lessened my desire to serve, I'm here to tell you that it hasn't. In fact it has recharged me, to want to do everything I can for the next two years I've been elected and beyond that," he added.

In other news, DeSaulnier is scheduled to host a town hall event on Wednesday, where he will also talk about voting rights alongside a special guest.

For the town hall event, DeSaulnier will be joined by U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes (D-Md.), the author of the federal "For the People Act" -- an initiative by congressional Democrats aimed at combating voter suppression and protecting voting rights throughout the nation.

"With anti-voting rights bills being introduced and passed in states across the country, the need for federal legislation to safeguard this sacred right is more important than ever," DeSaulnier said in a statement. "The For the People Act (is) a Democratic initiative to protect voting rights, get dark money out of politics and crack down on corruption."

This will be DeSaulnier’s 129th town hall and mobile district office hour since coming to Congress and will be held live on Wednesday (April 21) at 10:30 a.m. on Congressman DeSaulnier's Facebook page.

Interested residents can RSVP, submit a question or request special accommodations by visiting DeSaulnier's website or calling 925-933-2660.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.