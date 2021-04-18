DeSaulnier confirms re-election bid in early announcement

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose 11th Congressional District includes Danville and Alamo, recently announced that he will be seeking a fifth term in 2022.

Some had questioned whether the longtime public official would run for re-election after his current term following his brush with near-fatal pneumonia (non-COVID) last year.

"I didn't know this, but my sons were told I had about a 10% chance of survival. So I want to tell you that a year later it is really good to be alive and I am all-in on the job that you have elected me to do, to represent you in the United States House of Representatives," DeSaulnier said in a video address on March 26 announcing his re-election efforts.

"For those people who think that I might have weakened my will through this experience or have lessened my desire to serve, I'm here to tell you that it hasn't. In fact it has recharged me, to want to do everything I can for the next two years I've been elected and beyond that," he added.

In other news, DeSaulnier is scheduled to host a town hall event on Wednesday, where he will also talk about voting rights alongside a special guest.