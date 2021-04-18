News

State updates worship service guidance, lifts mandatory capacity caps

Move after court victory for church advocates

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

California public health officials updated the state's guidance for places of worship and cultural ceremonies last Monday, removing capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Since unveiling the tiered COVID-19 reopening system late last August, the state has faced pushback from religious groups and advocates over limits on indoor capacity at places of worship.

The state revised its guidelines on places of worship in February after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state could not prevent indoor worship services, which it had done by prohibiting indoor worship gatherings for counties in the purple tier.

At that time, the high court allowed the state to limit indoor attendance to, at minimum, 25% of a building's capacity.

However, a ruling from the court on April 9 spurred the state to allow full capacity worship services in all four tiers, provided that participants follow distancing and masking requirements.

The updated guidance also strongly discourages full capacity for worship services, suggesting caps of 25% indoor capacity in the purple and red tiers and 50% in the orange and yellow tiers.

Paul Jonna, an attorney with the conservative nonprofit law firm the Thomas More Society, lauded the court decisions that moved the state to loosen its guidelines.

"This is a huge win that God has provided for all people of faith," Jonna said in a statement.

The full updated guidance for places of worship, cultural ceremonies, weddings and funerals can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance.

