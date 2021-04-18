State updates worship service guidance, lifts mandatory capacity caps

California public health officials updated the state's guidance for places of worship and cultural ceremonies last Monday, removing capacity limits for both indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Since unveiling the tiered COVID-19 reopening system late last August, the state has faced pushback from religious groups and advocates over limits on indoor capacity at places of worship.

The state revised its guidelines on places of worship in February after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the state could not prevent indoor worship services, which it had done by prohibiting indoor worship gatherings for counties in the purple tier.

At that time, the high court allowed the state to limit indoor attendance to, at minimum, 25% of a building's capacity.

However, a ruling from the court on April 9 spurred the state to allow full capacity worship services in all four tiers, provided that participants follow distancing and masking requirements.