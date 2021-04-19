Danville: 'Comedy in Place with Liz Grant and Friends' returns in April for virtual showing

Another night of laugh-out-loud comedy will be descending upon Danville this weekend, when local comedian Liz Grant returns for a show alongside some of her funniest friends in comedy.

For April's showing of "Comedy in Place with Liz Grant and Friends," the titular Grant will be joined by acclaimed comedian David Studebaker for the special virtual comedy show on Saturday.

"Studebaker has taken the comedy scene by storm with his brand of fun, fresh, and uplifting standup that blends music, personal stories, and pop culture into a highly interactive show. He can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and he has been featured on Fox, ABC and the San Francisco Chronicle," Village Theatre and Art Gallery staff said.

The host of "Pivot On The Street," comedy fans may also know Studebaker from emceeing awards shows such as LCA's Celebrity Awards Gala at the Beverly Hilton. He has also recently won Best Director at the Oregon Documentary Film Festival for his docu-series: "David's Ark!" and has a comedic mystery novel titled "Lone Star Lance."

Comedians may use mature themes and language in their material, so Village Theatre officials have set an age recommended of 16 years old and up -- but comedy fans under 16 can view if given permission from an adult.