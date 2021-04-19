Danville's financial situation amid pandemic recovery leads council agenda

After a year of economic uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, financial advisers for the town of Danville have noticed reasons to remain optimistic and are set to give an overview of the town's financial situation during Tuesday's council meeting.

Consumer confidence and retail sales have been steadily increasing throughout the country according to Chandler Asset Management, a financial group that provides a quarterly investment report to the council. And thanks in no small part to a faster than expected vaccine rollout, the town's financial future is trending upward.

"Economic growth is poised to accelerate meaningfully in the current quarter as vaccine distribution becomes more widespread in the US amid an ongoing backdrop of robust fiscal support, low interest rates, and accommodative monetary policy," Chandler Asset Management staff said in its report to the town. "Meanwhile, robust fiscal spending along with the Federal Reserve's highly accommodative monetary policy continues to provide support for the economy and financial markets."

Additionally, staff listed the approval of a federal $1.9 trillion fiscal relief plan and President Joe Biden's proposed $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending proposal as good signs that the U.S. gross domestic product growth will continue to mitigate higher.

Residents can learn more about the town's financial situation and how it is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic during the Danville Town Council's regular meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.