Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at San Ramon Valley Fire clinic

Set to be held in Bishop Ranch parking lot

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Apr 19, 2021
The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District is hosting a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week and residents are invited to schedule an appointment.

San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District staff have been administering COVID-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic. (Photo courtesy SRVFPD)

Open to people ages 18 and over who live or work in Contra Costa County, the SRVFPD will be hosting the drive-thru clinics in San Ramon on Thursday and Friday and currently have hundreds of vaccines ready for patients.

The first clinic will be held on Thursday (April 22) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Ranch parking garage at 2641 Camino Ramon in San Ramon. Appointments are currently available and can be filled online at https://www.caprepmod.org/clinic/private_registration/QUGuttPxiMwmhdRQ3rjemak6NZsXBf2N.

A second will be held on Friday (April 23) also from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location in San Ramon. Interested residents can schedule an appointment for that clinic online at https://www.caprepmod.org/clinic/private_registration/stAp82JkgMC66QLsaqD55Z9HaQEk3x23.

City of San Ramon staff say after receiving their first dose, patients will receive follow-up appointments on May 26 or 27 to receive their second dose at the same location.

These clinics are being held in partnership with Contra Costa Health Services and a coalition of public safety agencies, one of which is SRVFPD who will have staff on hand performing the vaccinations.

Those interested in learning more can email SRVFPD at [email protected] or call 838-6688.

