Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at San Ramon Valley Fire clinic

The San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District is hosting a series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week and residents are invited to schedule an appointment.

Open to people ages 18 and over who live or work in Contra Costa County, the SRVFPD will be hosting the drive-thru clinics in San Ramon on Thursday and Friday and currently have hundreds of vaccines ready for patients.

The first clinic will be held on Thursday (April 22) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Ranch parking garage at 2641 Camino Ramon in San Ramon. Appointments are currently available and can be filled online at https://www.caprepmod.org/clinic/private_registration/QUGuttPxiMwmhdRQ3rjemak6NZsXBf2N.

A second will be held on Friday (April 23) also from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location in San Ramon. Interested residents can schedule an appointment for that clinic online at https://www.caprepmod.org/clinic/private_registration/stAp82JkgMC66QLsaqD55Z9HaQEk3x23.

City of San Ramon staff say after receiving their first dose, patients will receive follow-up appointments on May 26 or 27 to receive their second dose at the same location.