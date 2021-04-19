San Ramon: Commission to review revised plans for Bridges Golf Club addition

The commission first started its review of the proposed project on Sept. 15, holding a series of public hearings on the projects where a number of public comments brought up concerns with impacts primarily related to noise, traffic, parking, pedestrian safety and hours of operation.

The proposed project also includes a request to allow a parking reduction with a valet service during private events at the main parking lot and the club's practice facility, and to allow shared parking with the neighboring Canyon Creek Church on 9015 S. Gale Ridge Road. That shared parking agreement would be for daytime private events with 365 to 450 guests, according to city staff.

If approved, private events on the deck will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 6 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Located at 9000 S. Gale Ridge Road in east San Ramon, the deck addition at The Bridges is designed to accommodate up to 450 guests for private events on the weekend, as well as for restaurant operations according to city staff.

The Bridges Golf Club has submitted revised project plans to the city of San Ramon for the construction of a 9,935-square-foot deck and building additions, which will be used for expanded private events on the weekends, a project the Planning Commission is set to review Tuesday night.

Residents can also submit public comments via email to [email protected] Comments must be sent prior to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and include "Public Comment 4/20/2021" in the subject line.

To comment during the video conference, participants will need to sign into the Zoom meeting and click the "Raise Your Hand" button or dial "*9" if calling in by phone. Residents who do so will be logged as wanting to comment and will be unmuted when it is their turn to speak. As always, speakers will have up to three minutes to leave their comments.

Residents can learn more about the proposed project during the San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting on Tuesday (April 20) at 7 p.m. Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 940 8912 9775.

* A larger 3,152-square-foot covered deck addition for an expanded restaurant and bar area. The deck addition continues to cover the existing golf cart paved parking area at ground level and continues to maintain golf cart access to the existing maintenance area under the building.

The Bridges Golf Club has revised its project in some ways since that initial meeting in response to comments made from the Planning Commission and public, with key revisions for the project including the following:

San Ramon: Commission to review revised plans for Bridges Golf Club addition

9,935 sq. ft. addition aims to enhance private event space