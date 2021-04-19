San Ramon man accused of harassing teen girls in Berkeley

A San Ramon man was arrested recently after allegedly following and harassing a pair of teenage girls in Berkeley, the Berkeley Police Department said Monday.

The two girls, ages 13 and 16, were sitting in the middle of the vehicle barrier at Piedmont Avenue and Russell Street March 9 when a shirtless man in a vehicle drove up to them and started a conversation.

The two girls, uncomfortable with the situation according to the Berkeley police, walked away from the man toward College Avenue.

The man proceeded to follow them, prompting the two girls to enter a business nearby and ask for help.

Officers identified the suspect as David Daniel Saeed, 27, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of harassing people under the age of 18. Berkeley police also determined there were other reports of Saeed following women while they walk or drive.