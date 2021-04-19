SRVUSD board to discuss $4.7M Monte Vista High School pool project

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set Tuesday to review plans to renovate the Monte Vista High School pool, a project that is estimated to cost the district up to $4.7 million.
The SRVUSD's Facilities Oversight and Advisory Committee (FOAC) has already approved plans to replace the Danville school's old rundown pool with a larger one with modernized equipment and required American with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades, paid for through the district's Fund 21 local building fund.
"The existing (MVHS) swimming pool was completed in the spring of 2000. It is in a state of decline and needs extensive repairs and updates to remain safe and compliant with current codes," district staff said in a report to the board. "Staff recommends the board consider replacing the old pool with a new larger pool."
District staff added that the scope of the project includes replacing the entire pool deck and pool plaster surfaces, updating pool equipment, adding ADA compliant features and other modernizing features.
Staff have also previously considered renovating the existing pool for $3.2 million to ensure that it is safe to use for students, but found that the extra $1.5 million new one may provide more of a benefit to the school.
The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (April 20) in-person at the San Ramon Valley High School Theater, 501 Danville Blvd.
Interested residents can also view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.
In other business
* District officials will be on hand during Tuesday's meeting to provide an update on efforts to return to full-time in-person instruction and how progress is being made toward returning to campuses for the fall semester.
* The Board of Education is also scheduled to review plans for summer school, which district staff say will be held in an attempt to help address learning gaps in core content areas so that students are ready to enter the 2021-22 school year.
Students can enroll in summer school either through the recommendation of a teacher or counselor; however, families can also choose to have their student enrolled online at www.srvusd.net/summerschool2021.
* Next, board members are set to discuss the district's "Library Plan," which is reviewed and updated every year by district librarians.
* Board members are also set to recognize May as National Asian Pacific Heritage Month.
