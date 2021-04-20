Dublin Pride Week kicks off this weekend

Dublin Pride Week -- which promotes volunteerism and environmental awareness -- begins on Saturday morning when groups of volunteers will clear litter from Dublin parks and schools. Creek and trail cleanups will take place at the same time.
Volunteers also will join city beautification projects, helping with planting raised beds and trees, as well spreading decomposed granite on pathways, mulch around planted areas, and sand in playgrounds.
Others will remove weeds and leaves from plots at Dublin Pioneer Cemetery, and sweep outside of the historic buildings at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums.
Yet other volunteers will help spruce up the schools, removing weeds and touching up paint.
The Volunteer Day will start at Emerald Glen Park basketball courts with a light breakfast, where volunteers will receive their assignments. They will return at noon after their duties for a light lunch.
Another activity next week will be a Virtual Food Drive, with contributions going to the Alameda County Food Bank, Children's Emergency Food Bank, Open Heart Kitchen and Senior Support Program of the Tri-Valley to be distributed to residents.
Dublin Police Services is taking part in the 20th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 100 Civic Plaza. Residents can drop off unwanted pharmaceuticals such as prescription pills, tablets, capsules, and other solid forms of prescription drugs, no questions asked. Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted.
The third annual Nature in Our Backyard Photography Contest is part of this year's Dublin Pride Week. The contest invites photographers to show their love of Dublin by submitting their creek, wildlife and natural park photographs taken in Dublin during the last year. Photos with people will not be accepted. The deadline to submit pictures is 11:59 p.m. Monday (April 26). Photographers do not need to be Dublin residents. Learn more at Dublin.ca.gov/niob.
Two events next Saturday (May 1) already have all the appointments booked: a Free Compost Pickup and a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off. However, www.dublinprideweek.com lists facilities in the area for turning in eligible waste including motor oil, paint, cleaners, batteries, light bulbs, herbicides and pesticides.
Dublin Pride Week will also offer Virtual Bike Workshops to learn about biking for transportation or recreation; and Make Soup Not Waste, a virtual workshop presenting strategies to prevent food waste. Learn more at www.dublinprideweek.com.
