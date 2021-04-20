Dublin Pride Week kicks off this weekend

Dublin Pride Week -- which promotes volunteerism and environmental awareness -- begins on Saturday morning when groups of volunteers will clear litter from Dublin parks and schools. Creek and trail cleanups will take place at the same time.

Volunteers also will join city beautification projects, helping with planting raised beds and trees, as well spreading decomposed granite on pathways, mulch around planted areas, and sand in playgrounds.

Others will remove weeds and leaves from plots at Dublin Pioneer Cemetery, and sweep outside of the historic buildings at Dublin Heritage Park and Museums.

Yet other volunteers will help spruce up the schools, removing weeds and touching up paint.

The Volunteer Day will start at Emerald Glen Park basketball courts with a light breakfast, where volunteers will receive their assignments. They will return at noon after their duties for a light lunch.