EBMUD seeks public input on water supply plan

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is asking for public input from residents of Alameda and Contra Costa counties for an update of its water supply plan, which is updated every five years.

The plan assesses water supplies against expected water needs for a 30-year planning horizon.

A virtual public comment meeting will be held April 29 and a virtual public hearing on May 11, during the regularly scheduled EBMUD board of directors meeting.

The public can submit comments by May 12 either by email to [email protected], or by postal mail to S. Cheng, Water Resources Planning Division, EBMUD, P.O. BOX 24055, MS 901, Oakland, California, 94623-1055.

The draft of the plan is available for public review and comment at www.ebmud.com/uwmp. Final versions of these plans will be submitted to the California Department of Water Resources by July 1.