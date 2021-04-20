San Ramon Valley teachers union president Katzburg set to retire

Katzburg started teaching in 1984, and while she said she hasn't worked continuously during that time, she has amassed 32 years of teaching experience, putting her tenure under the State Teachers Retirement System in the right place in her career to take the next step and retire.

"I have embraced every challenge and am so grateful for the abundance of opportunities that have brought personal growth to my practice as an educator and a leader. I have always loved serving in leadership and being immersed in the world of education. I was born to work with children and enjoyed every moment I was in the classroom," she added.

"It is with deep gratitude and bittersweet emotions that I am sharing with all of you today that I will be retiring at the end of this school year in June. It truly has been the privilege of my career to serve as your president for the last seven years," Katzburg said in a statement announcing her decision.

First announced to SRVEA members in March, Katzburg said that while serving as the union's leader has been the honor of her career, she is in the perfect place to retire from education.

San Ramon Valley Education Association (SRVEA) president Ann Katzburg has announced that she will be resigning from her post as leader of the teachers union in June, electing to retire after nearly eight years in the role and more than 30 years in education overall.

"If it's the right thing for our students, Ann would be right there, leading the charge. Ann also is one of the most compassionate and centered people I know. Her ability to think through a situation is incredible. She makes those around her better because of her encouragement and support. Our students are in a better place because of what she has given during her leadership of SRVEA," Finco added.

"What has never wavered all these years is her commitment to ensuring our students were always the top priority. Whether we were negotiating smaller class sizes or fighting against racial and social injustice, Ann always put students first. She has the courage to speak out while others remain silent even when it's not the popular voice," Finco said of Katzburg.

SRVEA's bylaws allow for the vice president to replace the president in the event of a vacancy, leaving the union's vice president Laura Finco poised to take over after Katzburg's departure at the end of the school year.

"I have varied interests and look forward to exploring other opportunities," Katzburg told DanvilleSanRamon.com. "I feel very fortunate to have served this community as long as I have. I love the San Ramon Valley school district and know that our educators are the most talented and devoted professionals in our state. It truly has been an honor."

San Ramon Valley teachers union president Katzburg set to retire

VP Finco poised to take reins of SRVEA