Danville: Sheriff's office releases videos showing fatal police shooting of Tyrell Wilson

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office released video footage on Wednesday depicting the scene when Deputy Andrew Hall shot Tyrell Wilson in Danville on March 11 -- the 32-year-old man died from his injuries in the hospital days later.

The video clips (which are graphic in nature) show the moment when Hall, a sheriff's deputy assigned to the Danville Police Department beat, shot Wilson one time after a brief verbal exchange with Wilson holding a knife while at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon in Danville, as well as the moments before and after the shooting.

Sheriff's representatives said they were releasing the footage Wednesday in an effort to be transparent with the public. "Any loss of life is tragic, but the community can now see the truth," Sheriff David Livingston said in a written statement accompanying the video release.

This marked the second on-duty fatal shooting for Hall in Danville in the past 2-1/2 years.

According to the sheriff's office, Hall was responding to calls that someone was throwing rocks onto Interstate 680 from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass when he came across Wilson crossing the intersection.