Danville: Sheriff's office releases videos showing fatal police shooting of Tyrell Wilson

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office released video footage on Wednesday depicting the scene when Deputy Andrew Hall shot Tyrell Wilson in Danville on March 11 -- the 32-year-old man died from his injuries in the hospital days later.
The video clips (which are graphic in nature) show the moment when Hall, a sheriff's deputy assigned to the Danville Police Department beat, shot Wilson one time after a brief verbal exchange with Wilson holding a knife while at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon in Danville, as well as the moments before and after the shooting.
Sheriff's representatives said they were releasing the footage Wednesday in an effort to be transparent with the public. "Any loss of life is tragic, but the community can now see the truth," Sheriff David Livingston said in a written statement accompanying the video release.
This marked the second on-duty fatal shooting for Hall in Danville in the past 2-1/2 years.
According to the sheriff's office, Hall was responding to calls that someone was throwing rocks onto Interstate 680 from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass when he came across Wilson crossing the intersection.
Running for 16 minutes and 56 seconds, the video footage from four camera sources, including Hall's bodycam, includes video and audio of the verbal exchange between the two men and shows an approximately 32-second interaction between Hall and Wilson before the lone shot was fired.
Sheriff's officials have maintained their position that Hall was acting in self-defense after the 32-year-old transient moved toward Hall with a knife in his hand. Wilson's family disagrees, and has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit for wrongful death.
"Tyrell Wilson did in fact threaten the lives of passing motorists by throwing objects, possibly rocks, from the overpass down onto Highway 680. He was found with numerous rocks in his jacket pocket," Sheriff Livingston said.
"He did pull a knife on officer Hall. He did threaten officer Hall. And he did start advancing toward officer Hall in the middle of a major intersection. Officers are forced to make split second decisions to protect themselves and the public and that's what happened here," he added.
Hall is the same Danville police officer who fatally shot 33-year-old Newark resident Laudemer Arboleda at close range while Arboleda tried to drive around police vehicles trying to block his path in downtown Danville on Nov. 3, 2018.
Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton is expected to announce a charging decision for Hall in the Arboleda shooting during a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
