Dublin council commits $10M to downtown affordable housing project

The Dublin City Council agreed Tuesday to partner with nonprofit developer BRIDGE Housing on a 308-unit project near the West Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station that will be 100% affordable housing.

The council unanimously agreed to spend $10 million on developing 3.6 acres at 6501 Golden Gate Drive, just across Interstate 580 from BART and across the street from the BART parking structure. The five-story building would have a parking garage and commercial space on its ground floor, below four stories of housing.

The council voted unanimously to spend $7.1 million from its affordable housing fund and another $2.9 million from its share of Alameda County Measure A-1 Bond funds on the project.

"We sorely need affordable housing; this many units of affordable housing is fantastic," Councilmember Jean Josey said.

The first phase would consist of units for mixed-income levels, ranging from 20% to 60% of area median income.