Local law enforcement participating in National Drug Takeback Day

A number of law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Valley have announced plans to participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) national Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, doing so in an effort to combat prescription drug abuse locally.

Held annually in order to help prevent the abuse of unused drugs, residents can attend one of the drug disposal locations throughout the East Bay in order to safely and anonymously dispose of their prescription drugs.

“The partnership between the police and the community is what makes Danville such a great place to live and raise a family,” Danville Police Chief Allan Shields said. “Events like our Drug Takeback event encourage residents to get rid of their unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs, reducing the chance for abuse, theft or accidents.”

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in that year. According to the DEA, the majority of misused prescription drugs during that year were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

At the event, officials will accept pills and other solids such as patches and liquids in consumer containers for safe disposal. Items that will not be accepted include illicit drugs, intravenous solutions, needles and other sharps.