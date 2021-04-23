News

Danville: Deputy turns himself in, makes bail in manslaughter case

Andrew Hall faces two felonies for fatally shooting Laudemer Arboleda in downtown in 2018

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall turned himself into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday evening after being criminally charged the day before for fatally shooting a man while on duty in Danville in 2018.

Hall -- who was soon released from custody after making bail, according to his attorney Harry Stern -- has been charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic weapon in connection with shooting Laudemer Arboleda nine times at close range during a police response in downtown Danville in November 2018.

As of Friday morning no court date has been set for Hall's arraignment, according to DA officials. Hall's bail was set at $220,000.

Hall, a county sheriff's deputy assigned to the Danville Police Department beat, is the same Danville PD officer who shot Tyrell Wilson at the Sycamore Valley Road-Camino Ramon intersection on March 11. Wilson, a 32-year-old homeless man, died at a local hospital days later.

In the wake of Wilson's death, Hall had been scheduled to return to non-patrol duty with the sheriff's office but outside of Danville, Sheriff David Livingston told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday -- before the felony charges were filed against Hall in the Arboleda case on Wednesday.

"He was on administrative leave for two weeks; he went through required screening, through psychological screening. He's been cleared for duty and he will be assuming a new assignment in a different part of the county in essentially a non-patrol function for now," Livingston said during the board's virtual meeting on Tuesday. "It's more of a security detail and I won't go into any more details on that right now, but it's by his own choice I have to add. He chose to make that transfer out of Danville."

