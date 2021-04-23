Danville: Deputy turns himself in, makes bail in manslaughter case

Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall turned himself into the Martinez Detention Facility on Thursday evening after being criminally charged the day before for fatally shooting a man while on duty in Danville in 2018.

Hall -- who was soon released from custody after making bail, according to his attorney Harry Stern -- has been charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office with felony counts of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic weapon in connection with shooting Laudemer Arboleda nine times at close range during a police response in downtown Danville in November 2018.

As of Friday morning no court date has been set for Hall's arraignment, according to DA officials. Hall's bail was set at $220,000.

Hall, a county sheriff's deputy assigned to the Danville Police Department beat, is the same Danville PD officer who shot Tyrell Wilson at the Sycamore Valley Road-Camino Ramon intersection on March 11. Wilson, a 32-year-old homeless man, died at a local hospital days later.

In the wake of Wilson's death, Hall had been scheduled to return to non-patrol duty with the sheriff's office but outside of Danville, Sheriff David Livingston told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday -- before the felony charges were filed against Hall in the Arboleda case on Wednesday.