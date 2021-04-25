County to administer millionth vaccination more than five weeks ahead of May 31 target

Contra Costa County was on track to surpass 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered as of this weekend, meeting the county's goal more than a month ahead of the May 31 deadline.

County officials announced in January the goal of administering 1 million vaccine doses by the Fourth of July. At that time, more than 65,000 vaccine doses had been administered countywide.

After receiving an abundance of vaccine doses, county officials moved up the 1 million vaccination deadline to Memorial Day.

As of Friday, the county has administered 993,129 doses and is frequently eclipsing 15,000 doses administered daily on weekdays.

Contra Costa Health Services officials were not immediately available to comment Friday on the milestone.