EBMUD board expected to officially declare Stage 1 drought

The East Bay Municipal Utility District Board of Directors is set to consider officially declaring a Stage 1 drought at its meeting Tuesday.

Staff members from the utility provider will present its 2021 Water Supply Availability and Deficiency Report and recommend the board establish a district-wide voluntary water use reduction of 10%. EBMUD is the potable water provider for most of the San Ramon Valley.

Under that scenario, the district would also purchase supplemental water from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's Central Valley Project. Most of EBMUD's water comes from Sierra snowmelt above the Mokelumne River.

The board will also consider tapping Sacramento River water through the Freeport Regional Water Project, which it's done during previous droughts. The Freeport facility is a joint EBMUD project with the Sacramento County Water Agency.

A summary of the latest WSDAR report says EBMUD's "water supply is not sufficient for meeting customer demands and storage targets after meeting flow obligations in the Lower Mokelumne River."