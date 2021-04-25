News

San Ramon: Mayor Hudson to deliver State of the City address in-person

Speech to focus on transportation, state legislation, COVID-19

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

San Ramon Mayor Dave Hudson is gearing up for the annual State of the City address in-person this June, during which he will speak about the feats achieved by the city over the past year as well as the challenges that lie ahead.

Mayor Dave Hudson is set to deliver the State of the City address on June 9 in the San Ramon Marriott. (File photo)

Hosted in partnership with the San Ramon Chamber of Commerce and set to be held on June 9, this will be Hudson's second State of the City address, with his last one being held during his first time as mayor 20 years ago.

During the address, Hudson will meet with residents to discuss the city's accomplishments achieved over the last several years, as well as what residents can expect as the region and world continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

He will also provide an update on some of the legislation coming out from Sacramento and talk on a plethora of other topics that range from transportation to housing.

Set to be held at the San Ramon Marriott, Hudson's address will begin with a networking period, followed by lunch and sponsorship introductions, followed by Hudson's actual address.

The event requires advanced registration to attend and is set to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. June 9 at the San Ramon Marriott, 2600 Bishop Drive.

Tickets are available for $45 for San Ramon Chamber members and $55 for non-members.

Residents or businesses interested in sponsoring the address are encouraged to contact the chamber offices at 242-0600 or by emailing Kathy Fanning at [email protected]

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.