Danville to celebrate Star Wars Day with special activities

'May the 4th Be With You' coming up

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Apr 26, 2021, 5:06 pm 0
Danville residents are set to be teleported to a galaxy far far away next week, when the town's sixth annual "May the 4th Be With You" event.

Set to be held on, you guessed it, May 4, the event celebrates all things Star Wars and this year is set to include COVID-19 safe events such as the "Jedi Drive-thru Adventure," which offers activities and games played from the comfort of your car.

The town sponsored event also features a free "Wookiees in the Windows" scavenger hunt that is open for family members of all ages, a virtual "12 Parsecs Kessel Challenge" to test residents' intergalactic racing skills and of course the fan favorite "Jedi Training Academy" with Andy Zandy.

All events require prior registration (with the exception of the free scavenger hunt), which can be done by visiting the town's website at www.danville.ca.gov/recguide.

More information on "May the 4th Be With You" events will be promoted through Danville's social media channels, so residents are encouraged to follow the town on Instagram and Facebook.

