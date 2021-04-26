DeSaulnier to host web sessions on racial disparities amid pandemic, IRS assistance

Local Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is set to host a pair of public webinars this week, with one focusing on racial disparities emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and another focusing on the looming tax deadline.

Both presentations will take place online, with the first "COVID and Communities of Color Town Hall" set to occur on Tuesday, followed by an "IRS Assistance Webinar" on Wednesday.

"With recent reports of vaccine demand declining as about 31% of Americans remain hesitant to get vaccinated, Congressman DeSaulnier will be hosting an event with experts to discuss myths and facts about the vaccine as well as the pandemic's impact on some of the hardest hit communities in Contra Costa," DeSaulnier's office said of Tuesday's town hall.

To help talk about how people of color have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, DeSaulnier will be joined by Dr. Sherilynn Cooke, a specialist in internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente and Gilbert Salinas, chief equity officer at Contra Costa Health Services.

Then on Wednesday, DeSaulnier will again virtually meet with residents -- this time alongside IRS congressional district liaison Anabel Marques to talk about the looming tax deadline, which this year is set for May 17.