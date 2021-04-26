News

DeSaulnier to host web sessions on racial disparities amid pandemic, IRS assistance

'COVID and Communities of Color Town Hall' on Tuesday; 'IRS Assistance Webinar' is Wednesday

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Local Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) is set to host a pair of public webinars this week, with one focusing on racial disparities emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and another focusing on the looming tax deadline.

Both presentations will take place online, with the first "COVID and Communities of Color Town Hall" set to occur on Tuesday, followed by an "IRS Assistance Webinar" on Wednesday.

"With recent reports of vaccine demand declining as about 31% of Americans remain hesitant to get vaccinated, Congressman DeSaulnier will be hosting an event with experts to discuss myths and facts about the vaccine as well as the pandemic's impact on some of the hardest hit communities in Contra Costa," DeSaulnier's office said of Tuesday's town hall.

To help talk about how people of color have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, DeSaulnier will be joined by Dr. Sherilynn Cooke, a specialist in internal medicine at Kaiser Permanente and Gilbert Salinas, chief equity officer at Contra Costa Health Services.

Then on Wednesday, DeSaulnier will again virtually meet with residents -- this time alongside IRS congressional district liaison Anabel Marques to talk about the looming tax deadline, which this year is set for May 17.

"California's IRS Congressional District Liaison will join us to answer frequently asked questions about the latest round of Economic Impact Payments and filing taxes as we approach the extended May deadline," DeSaulniaer said in a statement.

The "COVID and Communities of Color Town Hall" will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday and livestreamed on DeSaulnier's Facebook page. Residents can RSVP and submit a question on the congressman's website -- RSVPs and questions are due before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The "IRS Assistance Webinar" will air on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Residents can also watch the webinar on DeSaulnier's Facebook page, but are encouraged to RSVP and submit a question via the congressman's website prior to the start of the event.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.