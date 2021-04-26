San Ramon: Council to review Open Space Committee annual report, municipal services fees

The San Ramon City Council is gearing up for its regular meeting on Tuesday, and residents are invited to virtually view city leaders discuss pressing local issues that range from open space preservation to municipal service fees.

Set to be hosted remotely to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tuesday's meeting will see city leaders review the San Ramon Open Space Advisory Committee's 2020 annual report, discuss updating fees and charges for municipal services, and consider making appointments for the city's Teen Council, among other issues.

A topic near and dear to many in the San Ramon Valley, the Open Space Advisory Committee -- a municipal group dedicated to preserving San Ramon's scenic resources -- will report on goals achieved over the past year as well as challenges that lie ahead.

Another routine process conducted by city staff every year, the council will also review San Ramon's fees that apply to development impact costs, bicycle licensing, banner permits, picnic rental, field rental and theater rental, to name a few.

Next, the council will review applicants for its Teen Council, which consists of 19 middle and high school students who have taken an interest in learning about and participating in civic governance.