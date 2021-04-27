News

Contra Costa County passes 1 million mark for COVID-19 vaccinations

47% of county residents now fully vaccinated, 54% at least partially vaccinated

Contra Costa County Health Services announced Monday that more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccines had been given to county residents by April 24, passing the agency's goal of administering that many shots by Memorial Day.

With high vaccine-delivery rates by health care providers and hefty supplies provided by state and federal governments, the county has thus far immunized about two-thirds of eligible residents.

The numbers mean that 47% of the county is fully-vaccinated and around 54% of residents are at least partially vaccinated.

"This is absolutely a testament to our community'(s) ability to come together during a crisis to protect their loved ones and reduce the spread of a dangerous virus," said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

Any resident or worker of Contra Costa County who is 16 or older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine shot by online appointment or by calling 833-829-2626. CCHS also offers walk-in clinics and mobile vaccination services.

More information is available at https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/walk-in-vaccine.

— Bay City News Service

