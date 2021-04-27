Danville and San Ramon seek residents for commission, committee seats

* County Connection Citizen Advisory Committee: One representative.

* Heritage Resource Commission: One licensed architect.

* Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission: One regular and one alternate member.

* Senior Advisory Commission: Two regular members.

The town is also in need of youth representatives to serve on Danville's Arts Advisory Board and Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission.

For local poetry enthusiasts, the town is also in need of a new poet laureate to serve in the position for a two-year term.

Applications and additional information is available on the town website. The deadline to file an application is 4p.m. on May 12, with acceptable applicants being given the opportunity to interview with the Town Council on June 8 or June 15.

Over in San Ramon, residents are needed to volunteer on the following committees:

* Housing Advisory Committee: Three regular members. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.

* Open Space Advisory Committee: Two regular members. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.

* Parks and Community Services Commission: Three commissioners. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.

* Planning Commission. Three commissioners. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.

* Contra Costa County Vector Control: One member. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.

* Architectural Review Board: One alternate.

* Contra Costa County Library Commission: One alternate.

* Senior Citizens Advisory Committee: One regular member and one alternate. Open until filled.

* Transportation Demand Management Advisory Committee: One regular member and one alternate. Open until filled.

All alternate positions currently open for San Ramon committees will remain open until the position is filled.

San Ramon residents can learn more about the positions and apply to join online at the city's official website.