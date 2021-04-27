Danville and San Ramon seek residents for commission, committee seats

San Ramon Valley residents interested in serving in civic governance are in luck because the town of Danville and city of San Ramon currently have various entry-level positions available on local committees and governing boards.
Seen as a good start for residents seeking to gain experience in civic governance while still directly affecting policy that shapes their community, commission members are primarily tasked with advising city leaders and staff on issues that relate the commission's particular area of focus.
People who live or work in Danville are currently being sought to apply on the following boards and committees:
* Arts Advisory Board: One regular member.
* Contra Costa Transportation Authority Citizen Advisory Committee: One representative.
* County Connection Citizen Advisory Committee: One representative.
* Heritage Resource Commission: One licensed architect.
* Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission: One regular and one alternate member.
* Senior Advisory Commission: Two regular members.
The town is also in need of youth representatives to serve on Danville's Arts Advisory Board and Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission.
For local poetry enthusiasts, the town is also in need of a new poet laureate to serve in the position for a two-year term.
Applications and additional information is available on the town website. The deadline to file an application is 4p.m. on May 12, with acceptable applicants being given the opportunity to interview with the Town Council on June 8 or June 15.
Over in San Ramon, residents are needed to volunteer on the following committees:
* Housing Advisory Committee: Three regular members. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.
* Open Space Advisory Committee: Two regular members. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.
* Parks and Community Services Commission: Three commissioners. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.
* Planning Commission. Three commissioners. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.
* Contra Costa County Vector Control: One member. Applications are due no later than May 5, at 5 p.m.
* Architectural Review Board: One alternate.
* Contra Costa County Library Commission: One alternate.
* Senior Citizens Advisory Committee: One regular member and one alternate. Open until filled.
* Transportation Demand Management Advisory Committee: One regular member and one alternate. Open until filled.
All alternate positions currently open for San Ramon committees will remain open until the position is filled.
San Ramon residents can learn more about the positions and apply to join online at the city's official website.
