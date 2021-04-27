Pleasanton Preps: Amador distance medley relay beats boys' school record

Heading into the meet, the longstanding record for the event was 10 minutes, 29.12 seconds, a mark that was set in 2001 at the Stanford Invitational by a Dons quartet that included current Amador coach Jason Oswalt.

While they didn't win the race, their time of 10:25.58 was good enough to surpass the previous mark at Amador.

John Lester was able to pass a pair of teams with a final split of 4:15, finishing behind the talented groups from Jesuit and Bellarmine.

Splitter handled his 800 meter leg in 2:08, handing off to John Lester for the final leg with Amador in fifth.

In the first leg, Houston put in a solid closing run, handing off the baton to Tim Lester in third place behind Bellarmine and Jesuit, finishing his leg in 3:09.

The team fought their way to a 3-1 mark, beating Livermore, Granada and Dublin before falling in their last game against Amador.

The shortened season had the team playing only a four-game scheduled this year. The Falcons sent out 13 returning players and three freshmen to round out their squad.

With a new varsity lacrosse coach, Nicole Lindke, this year's Foothill Falcons were eager to finally get back on the field this spring amid the seemingly endless pandemic.

Jesuit and Bellarmine finished with the top two times in the nation this year, with the Dons' time good enough for the eighth best mark.

Like I said before, this may be too late to make a difference, but if there is chance that we could get someone into basketball, wrestling or track and field for examples, where's the harm?

I don't think it is a secret that the schools are being way more lenient on academic requirements during this run of unprecedented high school athletics. I have no issue with that as well.

If a student is formerly attended Amador or Foothill and now currently a Village student, why not let them play for their former school if the coaches at the respective schools are interested?

This is probably coming too late as the final group of sports this school year will be completed by the end of May, but I figure it's worth a shot.

Sure, scores are kept, there are officials and there is an outcome determined, but they are all unofficial contests. And with that being the case, all high school-aged kids in town should be able to compete this year.

The question was recently raised to me in the last week as high school sports are in never-before-seen times. There is no official EBAL season and there are no section playoffs this year. It has been all about getting the kids out and getting some semblance of a season.

It is a question I have been asked countless times over the years, and one where there is no easy answer. In normal times when school is in session and there is official East Bay Athletic League play, as well as North Coast Section playoffs, it's an extremely complex answer as you are dealing not just with local school district rules, but section and state regulations as well.

Should the kids at Village High in Pleasanton -- the only alternative high school in the city -- be allowed to compete in sports for Amador or Foothill?

Under longtime coach Bill Lindke, the Falcons fielded a full junior varsity squad this season and focused on improving individual and team skills, all the while building a love for the game.

Pleasanton Preps: Amador distance medley relay beats boys' school record

Also: Why not let Village athletes compete during this unprecedented season?