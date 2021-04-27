News

San Ramon to review park plans proposed with 404-unit 'City Village' in Bishop Ranch

Project would add mix of housing types, 2-acre park in place of office buildings

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Site map for the City Village Project consists of a new 404-unit residential neighborhood. (Image courtesy of San Ramon)

The San Ramon City Council and Parks and Community Services Commission are poised to discuss the proposed conceptual design for the 2-acre park to be part of the 404-unit "City Village" residential project during a special joint meeting on Wednesday.

Proposed by the San Ramon-based SummerHill Homes, the City Village project would be located on a 31-acre project site within the Bishop Ranch office park within the North Camino Ramon Specific Plan.

City staff say the proposal includes 114 detached row homes, 154 detached courtyard homes and 136 townhomes to be developed along with a 2-acre park that would be privately owned and maintained but accessible to the public.

The project would also include the demolition of the existing three office buildings that cover approximately 564,000 square feet of the area.

Residents can learn more about the project during the The San Ramon City Council and Parks Commission special joint meeting, which will be held virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (April 28).

Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 917 2867 0111.

