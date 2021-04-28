BART amends rider code of conduct to prohibit sexual harassment

The BART Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday to amend the agency's customer code of conduct to prohibit sexual harassment.

The board voted on the amendment after BART partnered with the advocacy coalition the Alliance for Girls to launch the Not One More Girl campaign, which focuses on ending gender-based violence and harassment against women, non-men and children on public transit.

Last fall, BART added a question to its rider surveys to ask whether riders had been sexually harassed while riding BART in the past six months.

According to the agency, 10% of respondents between October and December said "yes."

"Our acknowledgement -- but moving past acknowledgement -- our understanding how to begin to repair harm that adults, oftentimes, invoke on other young people, young women ... is an amazing, amazing thing," Board Director Lateefah Simon said. "I'm so excited that as we think about how we reimagine safety for all of our riders, that we move beyond the old way of thinking. It's going to take all of us to keep us safe."