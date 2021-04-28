News

Dublin: Two charged with murder in shooting death of rapper Lil Yase

Arrests this week after five-month investigation

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Dublin police announced Wednesday morning that two people were arrested and charged this week in connection with the murder of rising Bay Area rapper Lil Yase last November.

Angel Butler and Jovante Williams -- both 28 -- were taken into custody on arrest warrants Tuesday after being identified as the prime suspects in the homicide after a nearly five-month investigation, according to Dublin police Capt. Nate Schmidt.

Lil Yase, 26, of San Francisco, died at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley soon after being shot multiple times in the early-morning hours of Nov. 28 in the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway in Dublin near the Dublin-Pleasanton BART Station, according to police.

A motive for the shooting, as well as details about what led to the identification of Butler and Williams as the suspects, were not immediately available. Follow updates on this story at PleasantonWeekly.com and in next week's paper.

