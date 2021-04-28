News

Glazer to host town hall on coronavirus pandemic's mental health impacts

Senator to be joined by Behavioral Health Services rep

State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) on Thursday will be hosting a town hall meeting on Zoom to discuss mental health impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Glazer will be joined by Suzanne Tavano, director of Contra Costa County's Behavioral Health Services Division, and other local mental health experts to discuss the pandemic's toll on mental health and what actions, legislative and otherwise, that can be done to address it.

The town hall will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday (April 29) and will be streamed on Glazer's website at https://sd07.senate.ca.gov/.

— Bay City News Service

