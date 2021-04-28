Three SRVUSD high schools recognized as 2021 California Distinguished Schools

Three San Ramon Valley Unified School District high schools were recognized as 2021 California Distinguished Schools by the state's Department of Education the district announced on Wednesday, a designation earned for the schools showing significant gains in narrowing achievement gaps.

California, Dougherty Valley and Monte Vista high schools join Iron Horse and Stone Valley middle schools -- which were named Distinguished Schools earlier this year -- in being recognized for high-quality test scores, suspension rates, conditions and climate among other quality school indicators.

"The staff and students at these schools work very hard to create climates where all students feel safe and respected so they are ready to learn," SRVUSD Superintendent John Malloy said in a statement. "Student well-being is a priority and the success being realized by students is the result of collaborative efforts to provide supports and opportunities so every student can succeed at high levels."

Launched as a part of the California School Recognition Program, Distinguished Schools are designed to not only honor California's very best public schools, but to also recognize schools for their exemplary efforts to improve the quality of education received by their students.

The Distinguished Schools Program recognizes schools for their excellent work in closing the achievement gap -- which is characterized as a significant disparity in student achievement between groups according to the California Department of Education -- and achieving exceptional student performance, according to state officials.