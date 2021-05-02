'To Tri-Valley With Love' program seeks to spur local spending

To help keep more Tri-Valley businesses afloat amid a teetering economy during the coronavirus pandemic, tourism advocacy group Visit Tri-Valley has launched a program to encourage residents to invest in their local business community.

Nearly 100 businesses in Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Danville have enrolled in the “To Tri-Valley with Love” campaign, which asks residents to commit to spending at least $25 per week at local businesses instead of online and in big-box stores, and to sign up for a "Promise Pass" program that functions similar to a free coupon book.

Created to inspire spending within the Tri-Valley community and support businesses financially harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, the mobile Promise Pass offers a slew of discounts at participating businesses, with new offers added regularly.

In addition to accessing promotional deals offered by participating businesses, each time a resident uses their Promise Pass they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card at the participating business of their choice.

Passes were made available starting this weekend.