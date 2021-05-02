'To Tri-Valley With Love' program seeks to spur local spending

To help keep more Tri-Valley businesses afloat amid a teetering economy during the coronavirus pandemic, tourism advocacy group Visit Tri-Valley has launched a program to encourage residents to invest in their local business community.
Nearly 100 businesses in Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon and Danville have enrolled in the “To Tri-Valley with Love” campaign, which asks residents to commit to spending at least $25 per week at local businesses instead of online and in big-box stores, and to sign up for a "Promise Pass" program that functions similar to a free coupon book.
Created to inspire spending within the Tri-Valley community and support businesses financially harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, the mobile Promise Pass offers a slew of discounts at participating businesses, with new offers added regularly.
In addition to accessing promotional deals offered by participating businesses, each time a resident uses their Promise Pass they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card at the participating business of their choice.
Passes were made available starting this weekend.
"The beauty of this campaign is that it connects people," Visit Tri-Valley President and CEO Tracy Farhad said in a statement. "As a community, we are all intimately connected and equally responsible for maintaining this region’s vibrancy and quality of life, of which our local shops, restaurants and cultural institutions are an indelible part. It’s time to step away from our internet devices, get outside and reconnect with each other!"
The free Promise Pass and full list of participating businesses can be accessed online at ToTriValleyWithLove.com.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.