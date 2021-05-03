County makes COVID-19 vaccine available to all, regardless of where they live or work

Contra Costa County officials announced Monday that the county now has enough COVID-19 vaccine supply to make doses available to anyone, regardless of whether they live or work in the county.

Since the county received its first vaccine shipments in December, doses have only been available to people age 16 and older who live or work within the county's borders.

That limiting factor continued even as the county's supply of vaccine surged in late March and early April, which enabled the county to open vaccine doses to everyone 16 and up on March 30, roughly two weeks before the state's April 15 target to do so.

Now, with more than 1.1 million doses administered and 70.4% of county residents 16 and up having received at least one dose, county officials said Monday that supply has officially surpassed demand within the county, with some appointments at county-run vaccine clinics going unfilled in the past two weeks.

"We've always said that this virus doesn't recognize borders. Now we can say that Contra Costa County no longer cares about borders when it comes to getting people vaccinated against COVID," county Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said in a statement. "To end the pandemic, we need to vaccinate as many people as possible -- not just people from Contra Costa, but from all over."