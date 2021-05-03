Principal responds after racist, homophobic stickers found scattered around Cal High

The incident occurred on the night of March 24, when two unidentified people jumped a fence and entered onto the campus. Approximately 100 of the problematic stickers were placed at various outdoor locations at the school, according to district officials.

"We recognize that it is hurtful and frustrating when an incident takes place on our campus, especially when the perpetrator of the harm is unable to be identified," they added.

"It is deeply disappointing that this kind of behavior continues to take place on the Cal High campus and we want you to know that we take these incidents very seriously," Cal High principal Megan Keefer said in an April 28 letter also signed by administrative staff members Jeff Osborn, Catie Hawkins and Tucker Farrar.

In an email released to the Cal High community last week, school administrators condemned the acts and expressed their frustration that these acts have repeatedly occurred at the campus.

Nearly 100 racist and homophobic stickers were discovered around the California High School campus grounds in San Ramon back in March, and while the stickers were removed as soon as they were discovered, school officials have been unable to identify the two individuals responsible for the hateful graffiti.

While the investigation continues in identifying the culprits, school officials have released a series of policies and procedures currently in place for staff when racist graffiti or other hateful incidents occur on or around campus.

This is not the first time racist and hateful graffiti has shown up on Cal High's campus, with several similar cases being reported in recent years before the pandemic.

The handbook -- which district staff plan to make available to the public soon -- will be used to have all staff trained on anti-racist responses before the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

San Ramon Valley Unified School District officials have also taken steps to prevent these actions and has created a "Responding to Discrimination and Hate Handbook" that will be used by all site and district staff when responding to incidents on campuses.

* Revising the Student Code of Conduct to explicitly name the school's lack of tolerance for any racist, sexist or homophobic speech or action by any student enrolled at Cal High.

Residents with information about this case or any other can share information anonymously by using the Anonymous Tipline which is linked on the homepage of Cal High's website. Students are also encouraged to reach out to any adult on campus.

"I want you to know that we welcome your feedback and look forward to partnering with each of you to create a safer and more inclusive school community for all of our students. It will take all of us working together to shift this culture on our campus so we urge you to remember the importance of 'if you see something, say something,'" Cal High administrators said.

Principal responds after racist, homophobic stickers found scattered around Cal High

Culprits still unidentified; admin reminds community about policies and procedures in place