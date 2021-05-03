San Ramon: Planning Commission to discuss city's 'economic development overview'

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to gather for its regular meeting on Tuesday, when city officials will review economic development opportunities for San Ramon's future.

A relatively light agenda is in store for the commission, with the only non-consent agenda item on the docket being a report from deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski, who will provide an "economic development overview" of San Ramon for attendees.

That report is listed as a study session item and will serve more as an informative session rather than one that will result in direct action from the commission.

The San Ramon Planning Commission's regular meeting is set to be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (May 4).

Interested residents can view the meeting on the city's YouTube page or on its Zoom account using webinar ID 977 4700 0604.