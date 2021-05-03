News

SRVUSD to talk pandemic relief spending

District officials expect $31.4M in additional COVID-19 relief funding

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

The San Ramon Valley school board is set to review the state and federal aid it has received for financial relief associated with the coronavirus pandemic during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District has received $14.2 million in federal and California COVID-19 relief funds to date, according to district officials, who added that approximately $16.2 million has already been spent on pandemic-related expenditures. The excess $2 million was spent in anticipation of further funding being given to the district.

Much of the spending so far has gone toward equipping staff with personal protective equipment, technology and software for converting to full-time remote learning and moving services related to social distancing requirements for open classrooms.

District officials said that an additional $31.4 million is expected to be received from state and federal sources for pandemic relief and have asked the board for guidance in how that money can best be spent.

During Tuesday's meeting, board members are also set to discuss a series of financial issues, including a review of its independent financial audit for the 2019-20 school year and the elimination of classified employee positions that are no longer needed.

In a series of proclamations, board members also plan to recognize May 12 as Day of the Teacher and the week of May 16-22 as Classified School Employees Week.

District staff will also hold a special ceremony to recognize the 2021 Bright Light Awards.

The SRVUSD Board of Education's regular meeting is set to be begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (May 4) in-person at the San Ramon Valley High School Theater, 501 Danville Blvd.

Interested residents can also view the meeting live on the SRVUSD's YouTube channel.

