Danville: Mayor to talk pandemic effects on local culinary industry

Morgan to be joined by restaurant owners for monthly 'Town Talks' series

by Ryan J. Degan / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, May 4, 2021, 6:42 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Danville Mayor Renee Morgan plans to once again meet virtually with residents on Friday for her monthly "Town Talks" series, where she will be joined by a collection of local experts to talk about how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the town's culinary industry.

Danville Mayor Renee Morgan will be chatting about the pandemic's affects on the culinary industry for May's "Town Talks" program. (File photo)

For the May 7 episode, Morgan will be joined by town economic development manager Jill Bergman, and local restaurant owners from The Vine and Spirits, Pete's Brass Rail, Danville Harvest and The Peasant & The Pear.

"Our businesses are the heart and soul of our community," Morgan said in a statement. "Danville restaurants are truly unique as so many are independently owned. We are truly proud of how so many businesses shifted their models to compete during this challenging past year. Our goal has been and will continue to be focused on how we can support our businesses through the pandemic and beyond."

Specifically, conversations will focus on the challenges surrounding pandemic health orders, impacts to businesses during closures, local and federal support received, reopening plans and steps taken to adapt to the pandemic.

Interested viewers will be able to ask questions during the talk using Zoom's chat feature or can email questions ahead of time at [email protected]

May's Town Talks is set to be held at 9 a.m. on Friday (May 7) and will be live streamed via video teleconferencing application Zoom. Residents can register for the program online here.

Following the program, it will be uploaded to Danville's YouTube channel.

